ROBERTSON, Jean A. (Conklin)

Jean A. (Conklin) Robertson was born on November 20, 1939 in Grand Rapids, MI, and passed away on June 10, 2021 in Santa Barbara. She was predeceased by her parents, Bob and Evelyn Conklin, and her twin brother, Robert G. “Jerry” Conklin.

Jean graduated from Blodgett Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Grand Rapids in 1960, and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She later was awarded a lifetime California teaching credential in Nursing through Santa Barbara City College.

Over a span of 40-plus years, Jean worked as an operating nurse at Santa Barbara County Hospital, Goleta Valley Hospital, and Cottage Hospital Outpatient Surgery. She also taught at Santa Barbara City College in various nursing programs. She worked as an administrative assistant at Pinecrest Hospital, staff nurse at the Orthopedic Medical Surgical Group, and nursing assistant to hand surgeon Dr. Ian Winspir. Jean most recently worked as a clinic staff nurse and utilization review nurse at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Jean had lived in Santa Barbara since 1962, and was a member of the First Congregational Church since 1974.

A Graveside service was held at the Goleta Cemetery, where Jean was interred next to her twin brother, Robert.

Jean left a message for her loved ones, friends and colleagues: “Peace to you. I loved my life and all the adventures.”