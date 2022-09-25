ROBERTSON, Peter Fitzgerald

October 2, 1945 – August 9, 2022

Peter Fitzgerald Robertson was born in Rhode Island in 1945, the third of seven children. A tumultuous childhood meant he called many places home, but none more than a family cabin on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Drafted for the military in 1966, he qualified for officer training school and was sent to Ansbach, Germany as a first lieutenant in the 2nd battalion of the 28th Field Artillery Regiment of the US Army. There he met his partner of 52 years, Christa Robertson. Settling in the Santa Ynez Valley, Pete became a real estate broker and was active in many community groups including the Buellton Chamber of Commerce. He loved travel, debate, long mornings with a newspaper and coffee, and most of all, he loved finding a good deal. He is survived by his wife and children, Janis and Justin, as well as friends and family and acquaintances who all depended on him for his laconic advice and sage wisdom. As his best friend describes him, “Pete was an exciting mind.” He was training to get his pilot’s license at the time of his passing.

A service will be held Saturday, Oct 1, at Oak Hill Cemetery at 11.30a.m. Afterward, all are invited to a memorial tri-tip BBQ. If attending, please email rchrista1376@gmail.com for the address.