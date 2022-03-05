ROBINSON, Barbara Parker

1927-2022

Died peacefully January 22, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California. Born in Santa Barbara into an old Army family, Barbara Parker Robinson was the eldest daughter of Colonel and Mrs. Henry Burr Parker (nee Emily Wilson). A graduate of Santa Barbara High School and Stephens College, she worked and traveled extensively for the State Department’s Office of Foreign Buildings and was the architect of numerous houses in California, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. In 1962, she married Norborne T. N. Robinson III and settled down in Middleburg, Virginia where she had a daughter, Page. In 1977, A Bit of Eden, her novel about life in Virginia’s horse country, was published by Dutton.

Barbara was a member of the Santa Barbara, Mexico City, and Washington, D.C., Junior Leagues, and in the 1970s served as vice chair of a maternity clinic for underserved women in Fauquier County, Virginia. She was a delegate at the 1988 Virginia Republican Convention. She was an avid reader and talented author, artist, designer, gardener, tennis and croquet player. She took up landscape painting in the 1990s and continued to write throughout her life. She loved parties, especially those with champagne and dancing, travel, and adventures of all sorts with her wide array of friends.

Barbara returned to Santa Barbara in the in the late 1980s, and in 2001 she married Arthur Lloyd Huff, since deceased. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Page Robinson, of Washington, D.C., two sisters, Mrs. Milton Edward Bacon (Lee) of Santa Barbara, and Mrs. Thomas Peale Vail (Jean) of Durham, NC, two grandchildren, Carter Robinson Thomas and his wife Allie Buckner of Portland, Oregon, and Mary Page Thomas of Washington, D.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful, caring staff at Casa Dorinda, where she lived for many years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Casa Dorinda Employee Emergency Fund (EEF). Attn: Philanthropy Dept., 300 Hot Springs Rd., Montecito, CA 93108. Please write check to Casa Dorinda with note in memo: EEF.