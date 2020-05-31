Karen Robinson died on May 27. She was born on March 22, 1945, in Pasadena California, to the delight of her parents, Charlie and Jimmie Robinson. Karen graduated from Westridge School and Brown University. She spent the next 30 years helping to pave the way for women to the executive suites in the New York publishing world.

Karen retired to Santa Barbara in 1999. She was active in volunteer work for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and the Santa Barbara Women’s Fund and devoted herself to caring for her parents.

Karen is survived by her sister, Palmer; her brother in law Steve Hopp; her nephews Tucker Hopp and Brooks Hopp; and a host of devoted friends on both coasts.

Remembrances can be sent to Planned Parenthood or the Santa Barbara Women’s Fund.