ROBINSON, Sylvia F. Rev.

Dracut – Rev. Sylvia F. Robinson a Dracut resident and retired pastor of the South Congregational church in Lawrence passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 94.

Born in Providence, RI on October 2, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Virgil M. And Eunice “Lillian” (Taft) Robinson. Sylvia grew up in Rhode Island and as an 8 year old became involved in the Baptist Church of Pawtucket. Upon graduation from high school Sylvia attended William Jewell College in Missouri where she received her bachelors degree in social work.

While having lunch with a friend she met Rev. Richard E. Harris and they were married shortly thereafter. Sylvia did social work at the Boston Missionary Society during her husband’s seminary education at Andover Newton Theological School. As a pastor’s wife Sylvia served alongside her husband for two decades in Massachusetts, Connecticut and California. They were missionaries in Mexico for two years with two small children of their own. While in California Sylvia received her Masters degree in Early Childhood Education at Pacific Oaks. Along with her husband they founded the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ and the United Church Learning Center in Lompoc, a popular and notable nursery school and daycare where she served as Director. She also taught early childhood education at Allan Hancock College in California.

Back on the East Coast, Sylvia earned her Master’s of Divinity from Andover Newton Theological School. Sylvia became pastor of the South Congregational Church in Lawrence, where she served for 12 years. While there she helped to found the Merrimack Valley Project, an organization that helped with housing.

Sylvia was passionate about helping people, whether it was refugees, people that needed housing or foreign exchange students. She fostered young children alongside her own five children. Sylvia also helped prisoners wives with a place to stay while visiting the nearby federal prison. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for her daughters.

A member of Heifer International, Sylvia raised goats in her back yard for six months a year for many years. She was also a member of Christ Church United in Lowell, Christ Church United in Dracut and was involved in the statewide United Church of Christ.

Sylvia had a distinctive laugh that could be heard across a room. She loved interacting with people. Sylvia served brown bread, hot dogs and beans on Saturday night so her children would always remember their New England heritage. She always owned dogs, enjoyed reading and writing, sewing, knitting. She put all of those talents to good use, making clothes for herself and her daughters, establishing the prayer shawl ministry at Christ Church United in Dracut 15 years ago. Sylvia enjoyed traveling especially to Mexico, Honduras, Austria and Egypt. She enjoyed gardening and growing tomatoes.

Survivors include her five children, Joanna Harris of Dracut, Rebecca Flanders and her husband Richard of San Diego, CA, Jonathan Harris of Denver, Co, Peter Harris of Paso Robles, CA, Marianne Tacas of Dracut; nine grandchildren, Nathan Flanders, Sarah Buker and her husband Cameron, Alyssa Howes and her husband Matthew, Caleb Harris, Timothy Harris and his wife Karissa, Julianna Harris, Lily Lind and her husband Kaleb, Ella Harris, Noah Harris; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Madison, Micah; a brother Alan Robinson of Charlestown, RI; and several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was the sister of the late Virginia Clark and Alma Thompson.

Sylvia’s Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 in the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Rd, Lompoc, CA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Sylvia’s memory may be made to the Lowell Humane Society at www.lowellhumanesociety.org or Heifer International at www.heifer.org For condolences or directions please visit www.mckennaouellette.com