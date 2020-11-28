ROBLES, Mamie Lee (Stonecypher)

Mamie grew up as a young girl on the Franklin Ranch in Carpinteria along with her sisters and cousins.

After her father died in a ranch accident, her mother and her sisters relocated to Santa Barbara’s east side. She attended Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School where she played softball and volleyball.

It was at the volleyball courts at east beach where she met the love of her life Ed Robles.

They shared 72 wonderful years together and raised five children, Sue Laura, Bruce, Mike and Darla.

When the children were young you could always find Mamie at east beach. Summers were spent at Nacimiento Lake water skiing, or in Chico, California visiting her mother, sister and family.

Mamie was an avid bowler and enjoyed cruises, playing cards, trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs, And of course, her shopping adventures.

Many people will remember Mamie from Arnoldi’s Café. She was a devoted waitress there for 37 years. At the beginning of her years there she worked alongside Ed’s mother Lizzy Cota who was the cook. She made many lasting friendships.

Mamie is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Leonard Stonecypher, her stepfather Augustine Claverie, her sister Trina Stonecypher and her granddaughter Jessica Robles.

Mamie is survived by her husband Ed, her children Sue (Jay) Brown, Laura Robles.

Bruce (Isabell), Mike (Connie), Darla (Steve) Cappello, her sister Aylene Urqhuart. Seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Visiting Nurse Association or Hospice Care of Santa Barbara who were instrumental in her care.

No services are scheduled at this time.