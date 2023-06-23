Rock Odyssey to perform at July 4 event

SANTA MARIA — Local rock band Rock Odyssey will play during Star Spangled Jamboree for July 4 in Santa Maria.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

Besides the music, the jamboree will feature food trucks and local vendors, providing a variety of refreshments and goods. There will also be free activities, including games, for all ages.

The event will include an open house at the youth center.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Park Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Dave Mason