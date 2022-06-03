‘Rocketing Into High School’ sign-ups close June 17

SANTA MARIA — Incoming freshmen heading into Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools can sign up for “Rocketing Into High School” through June 17.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s Rocketing Into High School 2022 Summer Experience will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 at Pioneer Valley High School.

The event is free, and lunch will be provided both days.

“It’s all about having fun with science and learning that it is accessible to all. This is going to be an engaging experience,’’ said Righetti science teacher Rebecca Wingerden.

The two-day event includes science teachers and students exploring science and participating in the Next Generation Science Standards Engineering Design Challenge.The experience includes students building rockets for the competition. .

Registration and information can be found here: rocketingintohighschool.com.

— Katherine Zehnder