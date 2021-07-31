Home Local Rockin’ to the ’80s
Local

Rockin’ to the ’80s

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
The Santa Barbara band Joystix performs 1980s hits Thursday before the 1990s movies “Men in Black” and “Galaxy Quest” screen at the West Wind Drive-in. The free screening at the Goleta drive-in was part of a weekly UCSB Arts & Lectures summer series devoted to ’80s and ’90s films. Next Thursday, the series will present “Rush Hour” (1998), starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. The drive-in is at 907 S. Kellogg Ave. For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
