Rod Stewart returns to Santa Barbara Bowl on June 18

COURTESY PHOTO

“The Tear of Hercules” is Sir Rod Stewart’s latest album. The rocker will perform June 18 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter, will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on June 18 as part of his 2022 North American summer tour.

Special guests for this show will be Cheap Trick.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 via AXS.com. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. March 3. For complete presale ticket information, visit rodstewart.com.

The 38-date tour will be Mr. Stewart’s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during a career that includes 10 No. 1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in Britain, plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S.

The singer-songwriter’s extensive catalog of hits includes “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation,” the indelible, “Maggie May” and many more.

In addition to world tours and his Las Vegas residency, Mr. Stewart’s rekindled songwriting success has found widespread commercial success starting with the 2013 release of “Time” followed by “Another Country” (2015), “Blood Red Roses” (2018) and his latest, “The Tears of Hercules” in 2021.

This tour will be the first opportunity for fans to experience live performances of a song or two from his new album, “The Tears of Hercules.”

He’s earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016, he officially became Sir Rod Stewart after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com