Rodenberger Park playground renovations complete

COURTESY PHOTO

Renovations have been finished at Rodenberger Park in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — Kids can now climb, bounce and romp to the top of the new playground equipment at Rodenberger Park in Santa Maria.

The playground, located at 2725 Santa Barbara Drive, features twirling slides and a swing set fit for children ages 5-12. Families may also reserve a field and fitness course at the park.

The renovations further honor Ronald “Rod” J. Rodenberger, who served the community in a variety of positions. Most notably, he held the position of recreation and parks commission for more than 20 years.

— Annelise Hanshaw