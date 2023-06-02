Rodeo continues in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo started Thursday.

The event will run until Sunday and features rodeo performances starting at 7 tonight at the Elks Event Center, 4040 Highway 101, Santa Maria.

The show includes Mutton Bustin’, Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping and Steer Wrestling among other events.

Saturday’s programming will feature both the Cowboy Up Carnival at 2:30 p.m. and a rodeo performance at 6 p.m. In addition, the Elks Rodeo Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday and go from Mills Street to Enos Drive in Santa Maria.

The last rodeo performance is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Some online tickets are already sold out, but there will be tickets sold in-person, starting two hours before events.

Admission in advance costs $20 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors 62 and older. Prices increase $5 for tickets purchased at the box office.

Box seats cost $45 per person.

Midway-only admission is $10, and you can watch the rodeo live on large screens and enjoy access to vendors, food, bars, entertainment and dances. There is no grandstand seating with the Midway-only admission.

Rodeo Dance-only tickets are $10.

— Liam Hibbert