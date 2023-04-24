‘Rodney Crowell: The Chicago Sessions Tour’ at the Lobero

Lobero LIVE presents “Rodney Crowell: The Chicago Sessions Tour” with special guests Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, at 7:30 p.m. May 16 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

The two-time Grammy winner has been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Songwriting from the Americana Music Association, was honored with ASCAP’s prestigious Founder’s Award and was presented with the Academy of Country Music’s Poet’s Award.

Born and raised in Texas, Mr. Crowell arrived in Nashville in the early 1970s, coming to prominence first as a writer before establishing himself as a critically acclaimed solo artist in his own right. In addition to his prolific output as an artist and producer, Mr. Crowell also found time to become a celebrated author, publishing a memoir and a lyrical retrospective to widespread praise.

Produced by Jeff Tweedy, Mr. Crowell’s new album, “The Chicago Sessions,” touches on everything from love and mortality to race and religion.

Tickets for “Rodney Crowell: The Chicago Sessions Tour, with special guests Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley” are on sale now at Lobero.org and at the Lobero Box Office 805-963-0761. VIP tickets are $106 (VIP ticket includes premier seating and a pre-show reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres), and Section A tickets are $55. Ticket prices include a per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.

Also scheduled in May are the following Lobero LIVE events:

— Lobero Theatre Chamber Music Project at 7 p.m. May 5 and May 6, at the Lobero Theatre and at 4 p.m. May 7 at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Fleischmann Auditorium. Eight classical music luminaries from around the world perform masterpieces by Dvořák, Bruckner, Debussy, Ravel, Fauré, Mozart and Mendelssohn. Curated by renowned music director/violist Heiichiro Ohyama and internationally celebrated violinist Benjamin Beilman, the chamber ensemble also includes classical music stars Lucille Chung (piano), Erin Keefe (violin), Masumi Per Rostad (viola), Robert deMaine (cello), Mayuko Ishigami (violin) and Christine J. Lee (cello). For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/lobero-theatre-chamber-music-project-2023.

— Mighty Poplar at 7:30 p.m. May 17. Regarded as some of the finest players of their generation, Mighty Poplar features Andrew Marlin (Watchhouse), Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers), and Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon). The true spirit of bluegrass infuses their self-titled debut album, a new all-star roots project on Free Dirt Records. The group has captured the fierce and playful energy of an all-night jam between old friends who just happen to be grandmasters of the music. For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/mighty-poplar.

— “EARL MINNIS PRESENT,” a free community block party from 3 to 8 p.m. May 20 in honor of the Lobero’s 150th Ovation Celebration, featuring Chubby Checker and The Wildcats, with special guests Glen Phillips, Spencer The Gardener and La Boheme Dancers performing on the Lobero’s esplanade. Come twist the night away! For more information, www.lobero.org/events/chubby-checker.

