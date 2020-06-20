RODRIGUEZ, Humberto Felipe Silva

February 5, 1941 – March 23, 2020

Remembering, Honoring, and Missing You



Our beloved Humberto, an amazing Human Being, Husband, Father, Brother, and Friend ascended unexpectedly March 23, 2020. Such a strong, stubborn stud, Humberto became an ANGEL HIS way, on his own terms! Humberto ascended peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife, Valerie, and embraced with love from his children in his cherished home.

Humberto Felipe was born at home, the youngest of 11 children in Mexico City. He was gifted and athletic. As an accomplished student and an exceptional athlete in Mexico, he won a scholarship to compete in Track and Field at Central Oregon College in 1962. In 1966, Humberto created the first collegiate soccer team, which was made up of International students. He brought his love of soccer to Oregon and was a member of their first soccer team!

Humberto’s fascinating life should be a movie. Humberto, as a student, drove a customer’s car from Florida to Oregon one summer. The challenges, stories, and adventures are classic. In June of 1967, Humberto earned his Bachelor of Science at Southern Oregon University. Humberto received an invitation to compete in the Olympics, but chose to finish his education obtaining a Master of Science Degree in 1968 from Southern Oregon University. Humberto held the record time of 21.6 seconds for the 220 Yard Dash at Southern Oregon University for over 30 years. Humberto’s eldest brother, Gonzalo, competed in 2 Olympics. Of course Humberto would have won that GOLD METAL had he competed!

Humberto’s great integrity and focused work ethics were admired. He was so proud that he never missed a day of work in 50 years! He was Never late, ALWAYS EARLY! Humberto was a successful consultant for Mobil Oil Corporation for several years and then created his own successful auto restoration business in the San Joaquin Valley before moving his family to Montecito, CA. Humberto worked as a consultant and managed several automotive dealerships until he retired to enjoy his family, home sanctuary, and sports. He trained every morning, traveled, enjoyed tennis with his wife and friends. They fell in love on the tennis court 40 years ago; it was a real life love story. The day Humberto became a citizen of United States of America was such a profound day! We celebrated for months! He was So Proud to become an American, and of course honored his Mexican heritage. Humberto believed that when you move to the USA, LEARN English, respect our freedom, and protect United States of America.

Humberto’s passions were numerous! He had an insatiable appetite to learning and researching. Humberto played competitive tennis, and hit a backhand just like Federer! He loved riding his Arabian horses, coaching his children in soccer, track and field, water skiing, and tennis. Enjoyed hunting, and exchanging stories in the duck blinds with Nano, his father-in-law. Humberto was brilliant and could create any part to restore his Porsches, or repairing anything around his home. Humberto loved zip lining in Costa Rica, hot air ballooning, and traveling to Mexico to visit family during Las Posadas. Humberto expanded his creativity as an artist and designed his beautiful home and garden sanctuary in Montecito, CA for his beloved family and grandchildren to always enjoy and treasure. Humberto’s breathtaking and magical Koi pond is still his peaceful meditation and sacred space.

Humberto was the kindest, most generous, sensitive, loving, brilliant and gentle human being. He lived his life with integrity, humility, thoughtfulness and gratitude. Humberto was deeply loved and respected by many. His quick wit could lighten up any conversation. We remember the lessons he taught us. He graced us with his easy-going resilience, adaptability, kindness, and generosity.

Humberto loved his family unconditionally and always welcomed them with huge open arms; bear hugs! Always a kiss when greeted, and a kiss when we departed is tradition. Family was the light of his life. Humberto’s family always came first. He touched the lives of everyone who crossed his path. A TRUE HERO to his family, children. Mandy, the eldest daughter, remembered the story when Humberto ran so fast from the baseline to win a net shot that he flipped over the net and got back on the court to finish his match! Humberto inspired watching Mandy at her track and field events and Spartan races. Brenda, another special daughter, has a favorite memory vacationing in Sayulita, Mexico and being goofy with the grandkids on the beach.; Humberto loved cheering on Brenda at her tennis and track meets and her knowledge of nutrition/yoga and missionary work in Africa. Another amazing daughter, Monique, treasures this memory: “My father was truly my hero! Daddy was the greatest coach, mentor, and loving father I could have ever been blessed with! He taught me to be fearless and always follow my heart in life, but with a wise plan. His famous quote Plan your work, work your plan. One of my favorite memories is when I was about 8 years old, and I was riding Ardjur, our horse, with my Dad. Our horse got his hoof stuck in a hole and we rolled down the mountain with the horse. When we got down the hill my Dad said, Get back on the horse! My father taught me to be tough and not let fear ever hold me back. I will always cherish our father daughter dates when he gave me the best advice in life. A true example of a Gentleman and our family’s ROCK. You are beyond missed, We love you Daddy! Loved building and painting projects together.” Humberto also cherished his son Alex. He loved their talks on the beach, creating the koi pond, deck, house projects and working on the Porsches, and exercising and training together. Always encouraged his children to love and live from their heart. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS! Toni, his loving sister-in-law, admired Humberto’s kind and gentle presence and shares, “Humberto will be dearly missed beyond words! He showed great compassion toward all those he met. Humberto never met a stranger. It was an honor to know him. Bon Voyage Humberto, it is never good-bye, always bientot (until we meet again). Con los abrazos abiertos.” Humberto is soaring, joyfully in God’s and his Angels’s protection, and with his beloved family and friends. Grateful that Humberto’s qualities will walk with us on our daily path. Besos Siempre! Joyful is the day we embrace again!

Humberto is most proud to become a leading member of President Trump’s HIGHER ADVISORY COUNSEL, helping our digital warriors, and he is looking down and protecting all of us!

Humberto’s legacy will be carried on by his beloved wife of 40 years Valerie Rodriguez; Daughter Mandy and Dennis Lebow; Daughter Brenda and Aaron Tollefson; Daughter Monique Rodriguez and Son Alexander Rodriguez; Grandchildren Kaela, Brayden and Kylee; Sister-in-Law Toni Fleming and her beloved Richard Leathers. His extensive family in Mexico: His sisters Maria de Lourdes and husband Pancho Contreras; Tere and husband Juan Antonio, brothers Gerardo and wife Maria Elena; Hector and wife Maria Laura and hundreds of nieces and nephews, too numerous to list, not forgotten. Humberto welcomed his sweet Mother-in-law, Peggy, into his home, and deeply and thoughtfully cared for her.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Light and Life Isla Vista Church, Isla Vista, Po Box 1004, Goleta, Ca. 93116. Private celebration of Life.