Roe v. Wade overturned; next step is legislation

When I was In law school, the Roe v. Wade decision was universally accepted as bringing about the right conclusion with the wrong legal reasoning. Indefensible on a fundamental level and yet somehow appropriate anyway. No one thought it would survive, and it didn’t.

After 20 years of constant resistance to Roe, Casey provided life support, and between the two decisions, a woman’s right to choose was held for almost 50 years despite unrelenting challenges. Abortion rates declined by 20%, and chemical abortion made the process less brutal and emotional. All in all, it was a success balanced on a legal pin.

I wish it had stayed that way, but ultimately, especially now when American institutions are under nuclear attack, we have no choice but to honor the legal wisdom of the decisions of the Supreme Court. The law will be the last loss before chaos. We are perilously close to anarchy, and the Marxists are salivating at the opportunities for further polarization of the country.

Legislation to codify women’s rights is the course through this morass of warring states. It seems to me that we are scientifically advanced enough to know when a new human being is recognized to have a legal right to life. Also deserving is equal protection and advocacy in consideration of the mother’s health and impact on her life.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara