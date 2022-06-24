Roe v. Wade overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday with a 5-3-1 ruling that ended nearly 50 years of a federal, constitutional right to abortion.

The decision sets the stage for restrictions against abortions in half of the states, but abortion will remain a right in California and other West Coast states. Abortion is or soon will be illegal in 16 states, according to Politico. Some states could try to enforce pre-Roe laws.

Abortion is expected to remain legal in 27 states, to various extents, according to Politico.

For more details, see Saturday’s News-Press.