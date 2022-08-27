ROELLE, Juli

Juli Roelle was born August 26, 1954 and died June 14, 2022. She and her biological little sister, Patty, were adopted at ages 3½ and 2½ into the Roelle family. Juli attended school in West Covina until the family moved to Santa Barbara in 1968. She graduated from Bishop Garcia Diego High School in 1972. Juli was a caring skillful nurse in Olympia, WA. She was on the IV starting team because Juli was one of a handful of nurses who could find a vein on anyone. As a dedicated determined leader in the union, she campaigned for nurses’ rights at the hospital where she worked. An entrepreneur, she owned her own Soma Massage business. She was a true healer. Most of the bodywork she did was for barter or for less than it was worth. This is because it was more important for her to be there for clients and help them heal than to make a profit. Juli was also a volunteer at the Crisis Clinic in Olympia and trained many volunteers.

Juli believed kindness and unconditional love were of the utmost importance and reflected these beautiful qualities in her daily life. She adored animals and throughout the years had a variety of pets she cared for from horses and chickens to ferrets and goats, and always cats. Otters were her favorite wild animal. Juli loved nature, appreciating the beauty the earth had to offer. She enjoyed feeding, watching, and listening to the birds that surrounded her home. She was fond of gardening and had a household full of thriving plants.

This petite, feisty, strong-willed dynamo was always full of energy and spunk. She had a brilliant sense of humor, an all-knowing smile, an exemplary vocabulary, was sentimental, witty and intelligent. She was an avid reader. A talented musician; Juli played piano and guitar and sang as well. Juli was a loyal, protective, and trustworthy person, someone who could always be depended upon and easily gave whatever she could to others in need. She had a serious sweet tooth, loved candy and butter, yet remained sinewy and trim her entire life. Juli was a serious aficionado of strong coffee.

She leaves one son, Dan, who resides in Olympia.

Mother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, neighbor, nurse, masseuse, volunteer, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all those who had the honor of knowing her.