ROESER, Bonnie Galen

“We love because He first loved us.” – (1 John 4:19)

A loving and creative mother and grandmother, Bonnie Galen Roeser passed away June 24, 2022, at the age of 71, in

Corpus Christi, TX.

Bonnie was born April 1, 1951, to Glen and Addie Hildebrand. Growing up with her sisters Carol and Glenda, she went to school in Los Alamos, California. As a child, she had fond memories of going horseback riding with her best friend, Roberta, and often told stories of helping her dad out on the ranch and climbing eucalyptus trees. She graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria, California.

Bonnie was a generous woman who loved her family. She met her future husband Leon Roeser Jr. when she came into his store, Roeser’s Pharmacy, to apply for a job. Three months later they were married and were blessed with thirty years together until he passed away. She never remarried. Although she often helped as needed at the family business, Bonnie enjoyed being a wife and mother more. She often told her daughter that life is a smorgasbord and that we should go out and try as much of it as possible. Bonnie saw her role as a mother in helping her children do just that. She was always supportive of their endeavors and they never outgrew the need for her mothering. In all times, good or bad, she was always there for her kids, especially supporting them through the difficulties of life. She was a wonderful mother and a faithful friend who taught her loved ones to be generous and to love your family.

Bonnie saw our Lord in the world around her and marveled at His work in nature. Bonnie loved all of God’s creation. She especially enjoyed working in the yard, horseback riding, and training her dogs. As she aged, she would often speak of coming home to Him in heaven. Her family is extremely grateful for the Priests of the Diocese of Corpus Christi and St. Mary Immaculate, who quickly came to her side in her final moments.

A very artistic and creative person, Bonnie had a knack for seeing a stick or leaf or rock and being able to turn it into a piece of art. For a time, she loved to build miniature dollhouses and brought them “alive” through all the details of decorating them. Most of all, Bonnie loved Star Trek! Since its debut in 1966, she was a loyal Trekkie and an avid collector of all things Star Trek. Friends and neighbors would marvel at all her displays of Star Trek ships, posters and toys when visiting, bringing back their own fond memories of the show. Since moving to Texas, she had the welcome task of introducing her grandkids to it.

Bonnie leaves behind her four children Kathryn Gulding and her husband Steve, Elizabeth Keefner and her husband John, Patricia Roeser, and Patrick Roeser and his wife Alicia; her grandchildren Teresa Gulding, Madeleine Gulding, Gianna Gulding, Miriam Gulding, Bridget Gulding, Joseph Gulding, Anna Gulding, Matthew Gulding, William Keefner, Owen Keefner, and Aaron Roeser, and her sister Carol Hildebrand. She is reunited with her husband Leon Roeser Jr, her father Glen Hildebrand, her mother Addie Hildebrand, and her sister Glenda Hildebrand.

Bonnie’s Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, TX on July 1st. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, California on July 14th at 11am. Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors