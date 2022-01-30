ROGERS, Douglas R.

Doug was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 16, 1950 and passed away on January 25, 2022 in Santa Barbara. Doug’s family moved to California when he was eight, and eventually settled in Santa Barbara. Doug graduated from San Marcos High School in 1969, and he then spent a number of years working for his dad’s construction firm.

He spent the last several years taking care of his family members in Santa Barbara. Doug is survived by three sisters, Cheri Hendricksen (Santa Barbara), Robbie Rogers (Santa Barbara) and Debbie Willis (Oxnard).