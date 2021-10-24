ROGERS, Stephen England “Steve”

Stephen England Rogers “Steve” passed away on October 5, 2021, peacefully at his home in Montecito, California, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by Janet Gimbel Rogers and is survived by his wife Jennifer Leahy Rogers, his two daughters, Jennifer Gayle Rogers and Christina Rogers Lucia, his step-daughter Courtney Crimmins Mauer, his seven grandchildren, and an extended family.

Steve was a member of the United States Navy from 1970 through 1976, served in Vietnam and retired as a Lieutenant Commander. He was a business executive, president of the Associates Board of the California Institute of Technology

(2018 -2019) where he established The Rogers Fellowship for Parkinson’s Research and on the Board of Governors of The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. He was a member of the San Gabriel Country Club in San Marino, The Athenaeum in San Marino, The Newport Harbor Yacht Club in Newport Beach and Birnam Wood Golf Club in Montecito, as well as being a loud enthusiast and ticket holder for UCLA athletics.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Santa Barbara and Steve’s three aides – Antonio, Billy and Luis, for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens or the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara.