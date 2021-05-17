Rogers to head Assistance League of Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Martha Rogers has been installed as the 2021-22 president of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

A 12-year member of the group, she has twice served as chair of the Corner Shop and chair of Friendship Lunch philanthropy. She has held the position of thrift shop coordinator and participated on the nominating committee, according to a news release.

Ms. Rogers was transferred to Santa Barbara by Santa Barbara Bank and Trust from Los Angeles in 2003. She has been involved with CALM Auxiliary for 18 years and is also a member of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

As president of ALSB, she will preside at meetings of the board and membership, sign legal documents, be an ex officio member of committees, present an annual report of committee activities to the membership, and serve as a liaison for the annual meetings of the national chapter.

Ms. Rogers heads the board of directors which includes Sue Kremser, president-elect, Julie Boller, vice president of membership, Kay Caldeira, vice president of philanthropic programs, Toni Holdren, vice president of resource development, Nancy Falberg, recording secretary, Ammon Hoenigman, corresponding secretary, and Mary Lopez, chief financial officer. Additional members of the board include Evelynn Smith as education chair, Carole Ruppel as new member training chair, Marlene Carlyle as public relations chair, Charlene Heinz as strategic planning chair, Mary Arnhoult as Las Aletas auxiliary representative, and Sally Matthews as parliamentarian.

“Our theme this year is ‘Looking Forward,’” Ms. Rogers said. “We look forward to returning our thrift shop to its former glory so that it can again support our 16 philanthropic programs that are so vital to the Santa Barbara Community.”

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that develops and implements programs to benefit residents of Santa Barbara County. The Assistance League Thrift Shop, located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, raises funds to support their various philanthropic programs.