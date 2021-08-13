Rolf Geyling joins Hospice board

COURTESY PHOTO

Rolf Geyling is the president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and a new member of the Hospice of Santa Barbara board.

SANTA BARBARA — Hospice of Santa Barbara is welcoming Rolf Geyling to its board of directors this week.

Mr. Geyling is the president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a role he has held since 2007.

He was honored with the Westmont Medal in 2015 for his leadership in the community.

“With his years of experience, Rolf is a known passionate public speaker and thoughtful leader,” David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara, said in a news release. “We are excited for him to bring his knowledge and skills to the Hospice of Santa Barbara team.”

Mr. Geyling, born and raised in New Jersey, holds a bachelor’s in urban studies from Stanford University and a master’s in divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary.

At Fuller, he served as director of development and an online instructor in its master of arts in global leadership program.

He ministered in South Central Los Angeles for 10 years as part of World Impact, a Christian nonprofit focusing on urban environments.

— Annelise Hanshaw