ROLLERI, John A. III

12/09/1947 – 02/27/2023

John A. Rolleri III passed away on February 27, 2023, in Santa Barbara CA surrounded by his loving family. John was born to John and Albina Rolleri on December 9, 1947, in Stockton, CA. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School, where he excelled in athletics. He was a purchasing agent for 35 years and then retired in Santa Barbara.

John was very proud of his Italian heritage. His grandparents immigrated to Stockton, CA from Genova, Italy. His family founded Genova Bakery, a historic landmark, which is still in operation a century later. He loved all things Italian, especially the food. John was a loyal 49ers fan and also enjoyed listening to the Oakland A’s play baseball on the radio. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, sunny days at the beach, driving his classic Chevy El Camino, and listening to music.

John will always be remembered as a devoted son and loving father. He is survived by his daughter Lori Rolleri of Stockton, his son Joseph Rolleri of Santa Barbara, his grandchildren Bradley Hoyt and Melissa Hoyt of Stockton, his sister Antoinette McDaniel of Monterey, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara.