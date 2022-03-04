Rolling out the red carpet

Santa Barbara International Film Festival brings stars, behind-the-scene talent

COURTESY PHOTOS

Kristen Stewart will receive the American Riviera Award tonight at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Kristen Stewart has played everyone from a vampire’s girlfriend in the “Twilight” franchise to Princess Diana.

She has impressed fans with her range and received her first Oscar nomination for her starring role in “Spencer,” the Princess Diana biopic.

She will be honored for her work and will talk about her career tonight during the third day of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Ms. Stewart will receive the festival’s American Riviera Award at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

The festival’s special events will continue Saturday when the Virtuosos Awards are presented at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, complete with its red carpet.

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”) is among the actors receiving the Virtuosos Awards.

The awards will go to actors Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”), Emilia Jones (“Coda”), Troy Kotsur (“Coda”), Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”), and Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”). They will discuss their work.

You can watch Ms. Balfre’s performance when “Belfast” is presented during a free screening at 4 p.m. Saturday at Metro 4 theater, 618 State St. The movie was directed by Kenneth Branagh.

A free screening of “King Richard,” the movie about Richard Williams leading his daughters Venus and Serena to the world stage as tennis stars, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Theatre. Two of the movie’s stars, Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, will discuss the film when they receive the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Theatre.

Penélope Cruz will receive the Montecito Award Tuesday.

The film festival, meanwhile, recognizes there’s great talent behind the camera. The Variety Artisans Awards will be presented at 8 p.m. Monday at the Arlington Theatre.

Recipients are Frederic Aspiras and Göran Lundstrom, makeup and hairstyling (“House of Gucci”); Tamara Deverell, production design “Nightmare Alley”); Germaine Franco, score (Disney’s “Encanto”); Greig Fraser, cinematography (“Dune”); Lin-Manuel Miranda, song (“Encanto”); Paul Massey, sound (the James Bond thriller “No Time to Die”); Kelly Port, visual effects (“Spider-Man: No Way Home)”; Peter Scriberras, editing (“The Power of the Dog”); and Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan, costume design (“Dune”).

Movie star Penélope Cruz will receive the Montecito Award at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Arlington Theatre. Her recent work includes her performances in “Parallel Mother” and the spy thriller “The 355.”

The Virtuosos Awards will be presented to talented actors Saturday.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who has played everyone from Sherlock Holmes to Khan in “Star Trek” to his most recent character in “The Power of the Dog,” will get the Cinema Vanguard Award. He will be honored at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Theatre.

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, who starred as Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball in director-writer Aaron Sorkin’s “Being The Ricardos,” will be honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at 8 p.m. Thursday.

A free screening of “Silver Linings Playbook” will take place at 7 p.m. March 11 at the Arlington Theatre. Afterward, there will be a Q&A with David O. Russell and editor Jay Cassidy.

The film stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver in a story about Pat Solitano, who’s living with his parents after losing his job and wife and spending time in a mental institution. He’s working on reconnecting with his wife when he meets Tiffany, who’ll help him if he does something important for her.

The return of the first in-person Santa Barbara International Film Festival since 2020 includes various panels, with producers, animators, writers and women in the industry. There are also free filmmaker seminars, the 10-10-10 student competitions and a film studies program for undergraduate students from across the nation.

And of course, there are a lot of movies to watch. To see the schedule, go to sbiff.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com