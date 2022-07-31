ROMAN, David

It is with much sadness to announce the passing of David Roman, 59, on July 12, 2022 at his home in Indio, CA from leukemia. David was born September 11, 1962 in Oxnard to Tony and Carmen Roman. He graduated from Hueneme High School in 1980 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1992 stationed in Las Vegas, NV and Spangdahlem, Germany. He was employed at Alphy’s Restaurant, Velvet Turtle, Spanish Hills Country Club and Office Max. David was actively involved in his faith and loved to participate in several retreats with the Santa Barbara Search, Crusade and Bakersfield Journey communities where he established many loving and long-lasting friendships. David loved to attend art fairs and to collect wall art, unique statues and eagles in various mediums; he is now soaring with the eagles free of pain and suffering. David is survived by his partner Drew Randolph, mother Carmen Roman, siblings Mary, Dottie Sterling (Steve), Anthony (Debby), Nancy Lee (Jon), 12 nieces/nephews, 7 great-nieces/nephews, Drew’s sons Kevin and Rick Randolph, numerous relatives and his beloved pet dog, Boo. He is preceded in death by his father Tony S. Roman and numerous relatives. Join us for a Celebration of Life, August 6, 2022, Tuckers Grove Park, Area 5, Santa Barbara, 12:00-4:00pm; please RSVP by 8/3/22 to davidromanmemorial@gmail.com or 720-206-4956. In lieu of flowers, please donate in David’s name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, MDS Foundation, City of Hope, or Eisenhower Medical Center.