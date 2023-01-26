Alisal Ranch offering Valentine’s Day package

Alisal Ranch in Solvang is offering couples a special “Romance at the Ranch” package for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Alisal Ranch is offering a “Romance at the Ranch” package from Feb. 12 through Feb. 15.

The three-night Valentine’s Day package is offered once a year and was created to take one’s relationship to the next level. Each day, a number of activities at the ranch such as golfing and horseback riding build new skills with a communication-focused equine workshop and classes in cooking, cocktail-making and dancing.

The Equus Workshop, “Strengthening Your Relationship,” is designed to provide couples with an opportunity to set aside time for each other and to focus on connecting, developing new insights into helpful communication patterns and to have some fun.

This experiential learning opportunity explores couples’ relational patterns in an informative and supportive environment.

According to Alisal Ranch, partners will have an opportunity to play with relational themes including identifying relational patterns, practicing clear communication and boundary setting, working in partnership toward a goal and many more.

Alisal Ranch is located at 1054 Alisal Road in Solvang on 10,500 acres.

Participants can expect to gain the following skills from the experience:

— A clearer understanding of the underlying patterns in their relationship and how each contributes to them.

— New ways of staying connected to themselves and their partners.— An opportunity to practice boundaries and asking for what each wants from their partners

— Exercises for communicating with their partners.

Pricing starts at $1,445/night plus taxes and fees and includes:

— Western-style accommodations.

— Breakfast, dinner and nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

— One picnic basket lunch with a bottle of rosé wine.

— Cocktail-making class.

— Cooking class.

— Dance class.

— In-room amenities including flowers, sparkling wine and Valerie Confections chocolates.

Alisal Ranch is located at 1054 Alisal Road in Solvang on 10,500 acres that include a 110-acre spring-fed lake, 73 guest cottages, two 18-hole championship golf courses, six tennis courts, pickleball courts and more.

The family-owned destination has offered visitors a taste of the American West for more than 70 years.

The family-owned destination has offered visitors a taste of the American West for more than 70 years.

