ROMERO, Bernice Jean

June 24th, 1940 – February 7th, 2021

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we mourn the passing of Bernice, a loving wife, mother, grammie, aunt, sister, and dear friend to many. She was called by her Lord and entered into eternal Heavenly Rest, after a six-year battle with the non-curable Alzheimer’s sickness. Bernice was surrounded by loved ones during her final days.

Bernice was the third of five children born to Robert and Emma Lopez. Robert predeceased Bernice in passing. Robert was always called Daddy by Bernice, who always held a deep intense love for him throughout her life. Bernice attended schooling in Montecito and Santa Barbara and graduated from Santa Barbara High School. After High School she went to work as a waitress in Santa Barbara for a period of time, before enrolling at Santa Barbara Business College, from which she graduated with a Business Degree. She left from that and settled into an enjoyable job at Firestone Vineyards. She was employed at Firestone’s for eleven years before retiring. She totally enjoyed working for the Firestone Family, an employer of merit. She was a people person and enjoyed her exposure and dealings with vintners domestic and foreign.

Bernice had many interests and talents, she enjoyed working in her flower garden, she was a remarkable seamstress, able to sew any item that she choose, also was very good at working with her hands in making many items of interest for herself, family and friends. Bernice is survived by Ron, her husband of 56 years, three granddaughters, Samantha, Jessica and Briana, they were her baby girls from childhood to adulthood and had absolute love from their “Grammie,” daughter Amanda, Nieces Cindy, Lisa and Janice, four siblings, a sister, three brothers and her mother.

The family wishes to thank all those who assisted in her care during her battle with Alzheimer’s. Her three Baby Girls, Niece Cindy/David Menegon, Niece Lisa/Ken De St. Jean, Lorette/Ned Payne, Brother Michael/Mona Lopez. She always called for “Mikey” when she needed assurance on matters and he always made himself available when called upon through conversation and visits. The hired caregivers who took care of her daily living necessities, Christie Bobbitt, April Noriega, and Lisa Morales all provided understanding and patience in their care with Bernice. Fountain Square, Memory Care where she was a resident at time of passing and Hospice.

Due to restrictions from Covid 19, no formal services will be held at this time. With a Celebration of Life at a later date.