ROMERO, Lolita “Lola” M.





5/17/1930 – 12/22/2021

Lolita, mostly known as Lola, was called home December 22, 2021. She was 91 and was born here in Santa Barbara to Joseph L. and Frances Valencia Romero. She was the eldest of eight children. Lola attended local schools and was a graduate of Santa Barbara High, class of 1949. Three years later, much to her parents surprise, Lola enlisted in the United States Navy, where she served as a Hospital Corpsman in several Naval Hospitals on the east coast. She served from 1952 to 1957 when she decided to come home to be with family. Being in the Navy was her life’s joy and throughout the years she expressed her regret for not staying in longer, all while boasting about the places she traveled, the people she met and served. Her second love was her trademark 1957 white Ford Thunderbird, which she drove for about 30 years. She later worked as a Radiologist at local hospitals, with the majority of those years at Santa Barbara County Hospital, where she was revered in her craft, training many upcoming radiology techs.

Lola had a good sense of humor, loved cats — especially her “Squeakers,” a good movie, gardening, cooking and

shopping QVC.

She never married or had children, but was a wonderful aunt. “DeeDee” was an aunt to several nieces and nephews, but was like a second mom to her sister Barbara’s three daughters, Cindy, Lisa and Janice. Always fun, and willing to spoil. DeeDee was dearly loved and is truly missed.

Lola was preceded in death by all of her siblings, except her brother Ron Romero of Lompoc.

Lola, a very private person who loved being to herself, asked that there be no services, and didn’t want “a fuss.” Her only wish was to be joined with her beloved sea. Her “three girls” will honor her wishes at a later springtime date in a very intimate celebration of life. Always in our memories and forever in our hearts.