ROMINE, Edward K.

Edward Romine passed away on March 18, 2023, at the age of 74, surrounded by family at his home. He was born on February 18, 1949, in New Hampshire to Kenneth and Irene (Pattrell) Romine and raised in Vermont. His theater career started as a boy in summer camp where, as a camper and later as a counselor, he wrote, directed and starred in skits for talent nights. He graduated from Bates College in Maine where he assisted in summer theater camp, and was later active in Cape Cod

Winter Theater.

He moved to Santa Barbara in 1974 to pursue a Master’s Degree at UCSB, and acted and directed in many theater companies in the area, including Santa Barbara Playhouse, Alhecama Theater, Ensemble Theater Project, Alan Hancock PCPA, UCSB Theater Artists Group, Speaking of Stories, and SBCC Theater Group. He received three Independent Theater Awards for his performances over the years.

He was a beloved teacher at Santa Barbara City College, who taught acting from 1987 to 2012, inspiring his students with creativity, imagination, and joy in every aspect of performance. After his retirement, he continued to be involved in his community as a member of Lompoc Valley Master Chorale, and in various positions in First United Methodist Church.

A beloved husband and father, he is survived by wife Marilyn, daughter Megan (Randy) Moore, son Christopher, grandsons William and Jacob Moore, sister Leslie (Will Bradley) Romine, and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 3:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association of the American

Cancer Society.