ROMOFSKY, Dolores (née Williams)

It’s often the little things you remember. And fortunately, Dolores was a little thing.

Standing at +/- 5’0″, she proudly showed off her relatively towering family. “Can you believe these are all mine?”

Friends and Family called her Dolores, her kids called her Mom and Mama, and her grandkids called her Grandma D and Grandmar. She had names for everyone, too. Fun names like Katrina for her daughter Katy and Marksalot for her son Mark. Matter-of-fact names like Scott Anthony and Steven Francis. Was somebody in trouble? Could be or could just be enjoying the way the names ran together.

There was a music to the way she talked. And music was never far off the subject. Plenty of time spent singing in the church choir at St. Mel or just whistling like a bird to her old favorite tunes. “I’ve always got a song in my head”, she was fond of saying.

She had a language her own too. “Oh fish feathers” was a favorite swearing substitute. You knew things were serious if she also stamped her foot.

Often on her feet, she stayed active most of her life. From years spent playing tennis in round robins with her friends, to just tackling the steep terrain of Woodland Hills on her morning walks, Dolores kept busy and liked a challenge.

Raising a family of four, with a variety of pets, and a husband to boot was one such challenge she handled with aplomb. She liked to keep busy, and even after the family was grown, she would ask “How can I help?” or say “Put me to work!” whenever she visited.

She was proud of her kids and grandkids, and she loved nothing more than to tell a story to them or hear a story from them.

Even more, she loved to feed people and play hostess. Inviting friends over for dinner and drinks, organizing annual Christmas teas, and wrangling all the family under one roof for many a holiday.

She’ll be remembered for her distinctive laugh, her occasionally but never admitted stubbornness, her stories, and her biscuits and Irish bread.

To Dolores, Mom, Grandma D, and Grandmar,

See you later, alligator

After a while, crocodile

Dolores Mae Romofsky (née Williams) born September 9, 1930 Ð died December 7th, 2022. Dolores was born to Francis (Frank) and Mary Jane Williams in Ocean Park, CA, the second of two daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary Frances and brother-in-law, Charles, her Irish cousin, Kieren Kennedy, and her husband, William “Bill” Romofsky. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Karen), Mark (Stevee), and Scott (Eve), daughter, Kathleen (Brian), and grandchildren Brian, Jonathan, Priscilla, and Savannah, as well as her nephews Pat and Chris, and niece Cindy. More loved ones went before, and more remain behind.

A Funeral Mass will be held:

Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 11:00am

Holy Cross Catholic Church

1740 Cliff Dr

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Reception and Luncheon:

Saturday, January 7th, 2023 Noon to 2:00pm

Hayes Hall on the grounds of

Holy Cross Catholic Church

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Direct Relief International in Dolores’ name.

www.directrelief.org