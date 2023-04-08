On January 20th, 2023, our loving father, grandfather, brother, nephew, and uncle passed away from multiple myeloma cancer at age 80 at the family home in Goleta, CA.

On October 5, 1942, Roy Marion Romp was born to Roy M. and Dolores “Lola” (Martinez) Romp in San Francisco. At a young age, his family returned to Santa Barbara, where Roy was raised and attended school. Roy married Beverly Ann “Bev” Romp (Cortez) of Santa Barbara, on October 6th, 1962. They resided in Goleta, and there raised their four children. Bev predeceased Roy on May 19th, 2014.

Roy is forever going to be remembered for his generous acts of love and kindness given to so many over the course of his life. He loved his family and was quick to provide guidance, support, and friendship to those he met. Roy opened his heart to those in want or need, always finding solutions to make things better. He frequently took his family and friends around the world, as he loved to travel.

Baptized as a Jehovah’s witness, Roy maintained his relationship with Jehovah through his final days. He especially enjoyed sharing biblical scriptures of comfort and hope with others, and he enjoyed the fellowship of his Christian brothers and sisters. Roy truly embraced the virtue of unconditional love, and he lived that virtue righteously.

Roy had a strong work ethic and thoughtfully provided for his family while he worked his way up through the ranks. As a young boy, Roy worked as a newspaper delivery boy for the Santa Barbara News-Press and later worked at IMCO, Brockway, Nexus, and retired from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Wherever Roy worked, he shared a kind smile and often brought donuts. He formed many long-lasting and heartwarming friendships.

Roy is survived by his four children: Paula (Fernando) Reynoso of Bakersfield, Michael (Chizue Yamahashi) Romp of Goleta, Liza (Randall) Miller of Pennsburg, PA, Melissa (Arthur) Mullen of Goleta, nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings: Loretta (Jay) Crumbie of San Diego, Steve (Elsa) Romp of Ojai, and Lorraine Owens of Nipomo; his surviving in-laws: Ruben Cortez of Ogden, UT, Danny (Irene) Cortez of Santa Barbara, Gilbert Cortez of Santa Barbara, Edward Cortez of Killeen, TX, and a large family including aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, adopted family and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, of 51 years, his parents, aunts, uncles, and his brothers, Stanley Romp of Santa Barbara and Harry (Anita) Romp of San Diego; his in-laws Barbara (Bob) Lopez of Santa Maria, Julie (Edward) Cortez of Killeen TX, Betty Cortez, Robert “Bobby” Cortez of Santa Barbara, and James Cortez of Los Angeles.

A private gathering of immediate family was held on February 5, 2023, in Santa Barbara, CA. A public service was held on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Goleta Cemetery located at 44 S. San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA, at 11:00am.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to the many individuals close to our father over the course of his life. We also would like to extend our gratitude to the wonderful staff and friends of Roy at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s oncology department, along with the dedicated home hospice services from Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara (VNA). The family recommends donations be made to VNA’s home hospice service.

Dad, thank you for being an amazing father. You touched so many lives with your heart of gold. You will be missed

and never forgotten.