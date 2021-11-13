Ron Gaston turns 100

COURTESY PHOTO

Peter Bonilla, executive director of Mariposa at Ellwood Shores, holds the proclamation from the city of Goleta, as Ron Gaston shows off his 100th birthday cake.

GOLETA — Goleta resident Ron Gaston recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

The aircraft design engineer was dubbed “man of the day” and commemorated as a beloved resident of Mariposa at Ellwood Shores.

Mr. Gaston worked for Lockheed for 55 years in England and the U.S.

The engineer maintains his hard-earned skills through his love of working with clocks and even built a grandfather clock in his retirement, according to a news release.

Mr. Gaston is married with one daughter named Diane.

“Ron is a joy to be around every day,” Peter Bonilla, executive director of Mariposa at Ellwood Shores, said. “His contagious smile and wisdom keep his friends on their toes. He is well-liked by residents and staff alike.”

Mr. Bonilla thanked the City of Goleta and Mayor Paula Perotte for honoring the merited centenarian.

Mr. Gaston was honored with a proclamation from the city as well as a birthday cake.

— Forrest McFarland