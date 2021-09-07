Rona Barrett starts ‘Gray Matters: The Podcast’

COURTESY IMAGES

“My wish is that the podcast will bring more attention to the need for changes in housing and healthcare policy to address the crisis in senior care,” said Rona Barrett, founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, about her “Gray Matters: The Podcast.”

Rona Barrett, a TV journalist who became an advocate for vulnerable seniors, has launched “Gray Matters: The Podcast.”

The program shares personal stories and observations about the adventure of aging.

A news release describes the podcast as “a weekly dose of thought-provoking, funny and useful insights on issues that matter to our senior loved ones and those who care for them.”

“I hear from so many friends and fans struggling with the realities of caring for senior family members or their own senior years,” said Rona Barrett, founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation. The nonprofit supports Golden Inn & Village, a Santa Ynez facility for low-income seniors.

“There are too many unspoken mysteries around growing up and growing older,” Ms. Barrett said in the news release. “I hope my podcast will bring people of all ages together to share freely about the experience of phasing into new stages of life.”

After more than 35 years as a famed celebrity reporter, commentator and producer, Ms. Barrett has spent the past 20 years championing the need for housing and care for vulnerable seniors.

The first series of “Rona Barrett’s Gray Matters: The Podcast” features stories from Ms. Barrett Gray Matters book and column. Episodes run about five minutes, borrowing from Ms. Barrett’s most tender moments to laugh-out-loud adventures with family, friends and career.

Episode one, “The Parent to My Parent,” reveals the beginning of her new path as Ms. Barrett cared for her own father through the first stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

“My wish is that the podcast will also bring more attention to the need for changes in housing and healthcare policy to address the crisis in senior care,” Ms. Barrett said. “And to inspire people to support our programs that give seniors in their time of need the golden years that we all deserve.”

For more about the Rona Barrett Foundation, go to ronabarrettfoundation.org.

