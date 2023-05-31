Ronald Reagan’s granddaughter married in Montecito

Ashley Reagan talks to the News-Press about the ceremony

Ashley Reagan and Joe Dunster were married recently in Montecito.

Ashley Reagan — President Ronald Reagan’s granddaughter and daughter of Mr. Reagan’s eldest son, Michael — recently got married to Joe Dunster in Montecito.

The couple wed on May 5 in an intimate ceremony of 80 guests at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church.

“The day was perfect!” Ms. Reagan told the News-Press. “There’s so much anticipation leading up to the ceremony and reception. The day almost seems like a blur.”

Mr. Dunster is a police officer and longtime childhood friend of Ms. Reagan, who is a principal at a Catholic school in North Hollywood.

His three children — Colt, Duke and Walker — accompanied Mr. Dunster down the aisle as his groomsmen. Ms. Reagan’s brother, Cameron, was also a groomsman.

After the beautiful ceremony, they then celebrated their reception at the nearby Reagan Ranch, the vacation home of the former president and first lady.

The Reagan Ranch, which is now owned by the Young America’s Foundation, is home to Rancho del Cielo, which was bought by the family in 1974, while President Reagan was governor of California. The 688-acre ranch overlooks the Santa Ynez Valley and the Pacific Ocean.

Michael Reagan walks his daughter, Ashley, down the aisle at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito.

“Joe and I looked at a lot of beautiful venues and contemplated having the wedding in different locations,” Ms. Reagan told the News-Press.

“However, we wanted something that was connected to us,” she said. “We wanted our guests to get a glimpse into our lives and make a personal connection. It was also a way to honor a man that meant a whole lot to our family, who couldn’t be there.”

During their reception, there were many tributes to her late grandfather, honoring his legacy, Ms. Reagan told the News-Press. She said they were surrounded by photos of President Reagan, memorabilia, and special items of the president, which included his Jeep with the “Gipper” license plate. (Mr. Reagan played a football player, Gipp, in the 1940 movie “Knute Rockne, All American” and was later referred to in his political career as “The Gipper.”)

Ms. Reagan said the couple included Jelly Belly jelly beans, the [resident’s favorite, in welcome bags for the guests.

She told the News-Press that the reception menu also featured a nod to Ashley’s grandparents: Chasen’s chili. Chasen’s was the iconic Hollywood restaurant where the former president and first lady met.

There was red velvet cake and a McConnell’s ice cream bar at the event. Afterwards, guests took the Santa Barbara trolley back to the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, where sliders were served as an afterparty snack, Ms. Reagan said.

Ms. Reagan shared that her favorite part of the day were “the moments after the ceremony, when Joe and I went to the beach to take pictures. It was nice to have those moments with just us, spending time together and loving one another. It was a quiet and special moment between us, before the reception.”

