Roofing, solar company expands to new office in Santa Barbara

Simi Valley-based August Roofing Inc., a roofing and solar company, was already doing business in Santa Barbara and the nearby communities — so it opened a new office on State Street to continue to service the area.

“Santa Barbara is a wonderful place, and we are thrilled to have a dedicated local sales and support team there now,” said August Roofing CEO Chris Dyck. “We have been assisting homeowners in Santa Barbara for decades and realized we are perfectly suited to fully serve the community and their growing roofing and solar needs.”

The new location is at 922 State St.

August Roofing specializes in residential repairs, custom roofing, inspections and solar installation. The company offers free estimates for roofing and solar.

August Roofing is certified by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners as well as the Tile Roofing Institute. Mr. Dyck said the company is proficient in working with clay tile houses such as the homes prevalent in Santa Barbara.

The business began in 1990 and has worked with Santa Barbara clients ever since it began, Mr. Dyck told the News-Press.

Mr. Dyck said he has found Santa Barbara clients to be “people that want a quality job, good prices and a company that will stand behind their work.”

“I just thought it was important to get up there (to Santa Barbara) and be a little more embedded in the community,” Mr. Dyck said.

“People’s homes are their biggest investments and it can be overwhelming to experience a leak or roofing failure,” he said. “We aim to relieve those concerns and give consumers confidence. In the long run, the job will be done once and done correctly. We are fully licensed and insured, and everyone who works with us is an employee of August Roofing.”

Mr. Dyck recommended those who are interested should have solar installed during a re-roofing or repairs. Solar needs to be properly waterproofed, he said, adding his company is equipped to handle the job.

Homeowners can find out more about August Roofing at www.augustroofing.com.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com