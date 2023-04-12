Three painters show their work at Palm Loft Gallery

COURTESY IMAGES

Kerri Hedden’s “Serena Cove,” oil.

Paintings by Rick Drake, Kerri Hedden and Tom Henderson are currently on display in an exhibition at the Palm Loft Gallery, 410 Palm Ave., Loft A-1, in Carpinteria.

“Rooted and Reaching” is the title of the exhibit, which ends May 28.

Mr. Drake, who is not an artist by early training, attended Beloit College in Wisconsin and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history, eventually training to teach in Montessori schools and adding a master’s degree in reading from UCSB along the way.

Kerri Hedden’s “A Perfect Summer Day,” oil.

“I started painting at age 50 when my wife bought me a set of watercolors and instruction with talented local artist John Iwerks. That start gave me a sample of what painting outdoors was about — the noticing of details one sees when observing from one place for a period of time,” said Mr. Drake, who soon switched to oils, a medium better suited to a slow pace.

“An artist friend told me that it would take 10 years to develop the needed skill, and it did. I continued to take art classes with Iwerks on Saturdays in SBCC’s adult education program and spent what time I could painting, along with my regular teaching schedule.”

After retirement from teaching, Mr. Drake had the opportunity to look more closely at the South Coast’s natural world in all weather, light and shadow and found he was having more fun painting as well as better results.

Kerri Hedden’s “Road to Nojoqui,” oil.

He is a member of the Santa Barbara Art Association, Goleta Valley Art Association, SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment) and the Oak Group.

Ms. Hedden said, “Art has been a part of my life since I can remember. My family encouraged my interest to study art and design throughout my education. In the late 1990s, I started painting en plein air.”

Eager to learn, she sought out workshops with gifted artists, including Ray Roberts, Randall Sexton, Kevin McPherson, Matt Smith, Jean LeGassick, Michael Drury, John Comer, Marcia Burtt and most recently, Colley Whisson.

She is a member of the Oak Group, Santa Barbara Art Association, SCAPE and the California Art Club.

Rick Drake’s “Westward Look, East Camino Cielo,” oil.

“Nature’s sublimity is what compels me to paint outside. I love standing in an open field, on a bluff’s edge or a beach contemplating and creating a personal expression of the beauty before me,” said Ms. Hedden. “Through painting, I aim to capture a moment of nature’s time and evoke in my viewers a sense of the divine, belonging and stewardship for our natural world.

“Armed with paints and brushes, I set up where I feel inspired. Light, color, composition or nuance will catch my attention and rope me in. Looking carefully, searching for my subject, trying to really see it — what am I feeling? What am I trying to say?

“So many things come into play — playing with the composition, values, color, all the while considering the design. Pushing and pulling shapes, creating depth and atmosphere, developing the surface and edges, continually stepping back and questioning: Is it working?

Tom Henderson’s “San Miguel Mission,” watercolor.

“I am drawn into the process, into a creative reality where time stops, but things take shape. My paint becomes my voice, my painting my song. Sometimes slightly out of key, but always a song from my heart.”

Tom Henderson, who was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., in 1949, became interested in art at a young age, “since my father was a professional cartoonist. In my early 20s, I went to study art in Mexico at Instituto Allende but soon became sidetracked with a music career.”

In his 30s, he decided to give art another go at Santa Barbara City College on the G.I. Bill, studying with Bob Frame, Ken Nack and Ron Robertson.

Tom Henderson’s “Trees at San Jacinto Peak,” oil.

“I later saw the work of artists like Charles Movalli, Edward Norton Ward and George Post and took numerous workshops with Movalli and Ward. They were both extremely loose painters and influenced me greatly,” said Mr. Henderson.

“I try to make my paintings more of a reaction to what I see versus a rendering — free to change as needed, shapes, colors etc. My first love is watercolor, but I love painting with oil and acrylic paints as well.”

