Roots of a good education

City of Lompoc gifts tree to Hapgood School Garden Sustainability Program

The Hapgood Garden Sustainability Program at Hapgood Elementary School in Lompoc receives a tree from the city of Lompoc. The city’s Urban Forestry facilitated the planting.

The city of Lompoc presented a tree Thursday to student leaders at Hapgood Elementary School for their Hapgood Garden Sustainability Program.

The tree planting was followed by student-led garden tours for the students’ families and food preparation demonstrations by the students. The city of Lompoc Urban Forestry was on hand to facilitate the planting.

The Hapgood garden is supported by a wide array of partners including students, parents, teachers, staff, administration, the UC Cooperative Extension, Santa Barbara County Public Health, local businesses and more.

Students and community members meet Thursday at Hapgood Elementary School’s garden.

Students lead tours of the garden at Hapgood Elementary School.

Abbi Marrs, community education specialist with CalFresh and the UC Cooperative at UCSB, oversees the program locally. The garden promotes food security by distributing more than 1,800 pounds of produce to local families and food pantries and supports the school meal program by providing fruits and vegetables for district meals.

In addition, student leaders learn lifelong skills in public speaking, food safety, nutrition, cultivating a garden and self-confidence through empowerment.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne gave a proclamation at the May 17 Lompoc City Council meeting in recognition of the Hapgood Garden Sustainability Program, and student leaders accepted certificates of appreciation and received Mayor Osborne’s announcement that an apricot tree would be donated to the garden.

The student leaders also gave a lesson during the council meeting on “Pests or Pals of the Garden.”

Mayor Osborne remarked after the council meeting how impressed she was with the student leaders and their garden.

“The council and community really enjoyed the students’ lesson on ‘Pest or Pals of the Garden.’ It is exciting to hear from our youth and learn from them. We are so impressed by their love of gardening that the city wants to support their orchard with the gift of the apricot tree,” she said.

“I want to thank the UC CalFresh Education Program, all the parents and volunteers as well as the staff at Hapgood for supporting such an awesome educational experience in tending to this garden and learning and teaching how our food grows.”

