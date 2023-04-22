Rori’s Artisanal Creamery expands

Popular ice cream business is adding locations in Ventura, Arroyo Grande and Los Angeles

Rori Travato sits in front of her Rori’s Artisanal Creamery Friday at the Santa Barbara Public Market. Ms. Travato expressed excitement that the next three locations opening soon in Arroyo Grande, Ventura and Los Angeles, just in time for summer.

Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, known for its delectable homemade ice cream, is gearing up for a major expansion with three new locations set to open in the coming months.

With five already existing stores from Santa Barbara to Santa Monica, Rori’s is bringing its fine artisan desserts to Ventura, Arroyo Grande and Los Angeles.

The first of the new locations to open will be in Ventura, located on Main and Palm streets. And if everything goes smoothly, the new location is set to open over the first week of May.

The second new location will open in Arroyo Grande, taking Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab’s place after its recent closing. It’ll be located on Arroyo Grande on Branch Street, and Rori’s is excited to join an area of rich history.

Rori’s treats include this scoop of strawberry cheesecake ice cream topped with cobbler crumble.

The previous ice cream shop had an old-fashioned ice cream shop vibe, complete with train tracks and antique trains that come out of the building. Rori’s plans to honor the history of this location — the train tracks will stay — while incorporating its own style. The Arroyo Grande location is expected to open in the middle of May.

The third and final new location will be in Los Angeles, specifically in the Glen Centre and Mulholland area, located up the hill from UCLA and Encino’s. As of now, the new shop is slated to open in mid-June, bringing Rori’s popular ice cream creations to the heart of the city.

To celebrate the grand openings, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is planning special events at each location. The first day of each store’s opening will feature a free ice cream event and be on the lookout for coupons. Customers can also bring in coupons for special promotions, such as buy one, get one free deals.

Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is also excited to announce its kids’ menu, which is set to start this Saturday. Rori Trovato — owner, founder, and chef of Rori’s — said his idea was inspired by her scoopers who have had to watch parents tirelessly read their kids the ice cream flavors.

The plan is to have options that the kids will immediately be drawn to, such as the new sprinkles-inspired flavor. Ms. Trovato said this will make the ordering process easier for families.

The kids’ menu will also have a kids version of vanilla with chocolate chips, Chocolate Monster and Strawberry Delight. Luckily, these flavors are not limited to kids and can be eaten by people of all ages.

Visitors enjoy their ice cream at the Rori’s location in Santa Barbara.

Rori’s also has its daily happy hour from 3 to 4 p.m. where if you buy one scoop, your child gets one for free.

Ms. Trovato told the News-Press she is excited to see what role the new locations take in these new communities. She explained that each location is different because each community is different.

Whether it’s different ice cream flavors or whether one store attracts more families than another, Ms. Trovato knows it is important to understand what the community wants.

“We have such a great, loyal customer base,” Ms. Trovato told the News-Press. “We are so grateful for them. They’ve made a lot of decisions for us; we take their advice. They stuck with us for 10 years, and we hope we can continue that.”

To keep her loyal customers happy, Ms. Trovato focuses on service and quality.

To maintain the high standards of service at the new locations, workers will begin training next week at the existing Rori’s locations, and veteran scoopers will be on hand at the new locations (at least at the start) to help the new scoopers find their comfort zones.

When it comes to quality, Ms. Trovato’s grandma’s homemade ice cream set the bar for her growing up.

Ms. Trovato said that when she decided to produce her own product and decided on ice cream, she wanted to “share what ice cream should taste like.”

So Rori’s ice cream is made from scratch, using the best local ingredients, in small batches, Ms. Trovato said.

Rori’s current five locations consist of outlets in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Camarillo and Santa Monica. The new locations in Ventura, Arroyo Grande and Los Angeles will bring the number to eight.

After being in business for 10-plus years, Ms. Trovato still loves sharing with people what ice cream should taste like, claiming that as the reason for the expansion.

Now she gets to share her love of ice cream with even more people in new communities.

