ROSAS, Rudolph “Rudy” John, Jr.

Rudolph “Rudy” John Rosas, Jr, age 74, of Roseville, California passed away at home with his family on Monday, June 28, 2021 of Multiple Myloma.

Rudy was born on June 5, 1947 in Santa Monica, California to parents Eva Martinez and Rudolph Rosas, Sr. He was raised by his loving grandmother, Apolonia, as well as his chosen family, the Mendozas. Rudy often told stories of his childhood friends Dicky & Manuel.

Rudy graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1966. He joined the Army and served in Vietnam.

Rudy retired from the City of Santa Barbara in 2007, after years of dedicated service to his community as a Poundman, Airport Patrol Officer, Reserve Officer and Property Officer at the Santa Barbara Police Department. He also worked security as a second job at JC Penny, Sears, and Macy’s. After retirement, he worked at the Chumash Casino.

Rudy was awarded many times throughout the years for his selfless service, including distinctions as Property Manager of the Year, Founder and First President, Vice President, Communications Director for the Central Coast chapter of California Association of Property/Evidence Officers.

Rudy lived in Santa Barbara, Ojai, Lompoc, Whidby Island, and Roseville. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, playing softball, dancing, and tinkering at his work bench in the garage.

Rudy is survived by his wife Judy of 30 years; his son “Rudy” Rosas, III and wife Eleanor, San Jose; daughter Amy Rosas, Santa Barbara; son Anthony Rosas, Roseville; daughter Marita Rosas, Roseville; son Rico Perez, Fort Brags; granddaughters Mariah, Karina, Mia and Madison; grandson Ryan; extended family Mario, Shana, David and Michael Perez, David, Dawn, Raishelle, Ronnie and Brittany; many loved ones and dear friends; his beloved fur babies Smokey, Rosie and Max.

Rudy was preceded in death by his son, Joey Rosas, and grandmother Apolonia Hernandez.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Barbara Parish at Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Memorial gathering to follow at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Rudy’s honor to American Veterans United P.O. Box 249 Moorpark, Ca 93020.

Rudy enriched all of our lives with his love, laughter and humor.