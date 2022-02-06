ROSBOROUGH, Dolores Mae

Dolores Mae Rosborough, age 90, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 after a long and happy life. Family members showered her with love in her last days. Dolores was born in Santa Barbara, CA on April 27, 1931 and was the daughter of Agnes Cordero and James Love.

Dolores had a large family and it was the light to her life. Her beautiful children include Marilyn Contreras, Timothy Mendoza, Joseph Holt, Kimberly Rosborough, Carolyn Rosborough, James Rosborough, Raleigh Rosborough and Mary Wingo and Steve Mendoza both of whom were called Home before her. In addition to being a mother, the things that she also took pride in were being a wife to Lee Rosborough and sister to Antionette Mendoza, both of whom preceded her in Home-going. Dolores is survived by her children, sister-in-law Shirley Hammons, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dolores spent 20 years as a nurse at Cottage Hospital and several years following that time self-employed as a housekeeper. Although her love shined through her bright smile and soothingly calm demeanor, Dolores also expressed her love in her cooking. A Christmas with her included a three-generation old enchilada recipe and her famous chili beans and Spanish rice one of many family traditions that will carry on. Dolores also enjoyed reading, spending time at the beach and being surrounded by loved ones at family bbqs and gatherings. She was known to claim that her family was her “greatest accomplishment” and it brought her much joy to see her loved ones all together having a good time.

A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, February 11th at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (912 E. Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103). Immediately after the service, interment will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery with the repast at Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sarah House Santa Barbara (2612 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105).