Rose Parade returns after first cancellation since WWII

COURTESY PHOTO

Samantha Quart, band director for Santa Maria High School, marched in the Rose Parade with the Saluting America’s Band Directors Project.

The Rose Parade returned to Pasadena on Saturday after its 2020 cancellation, the parade’s first since WWII. Samantha Quart, band director for Santa Maria High School marched in the parade with the Saluting America’s Band Directors Project.

This year’s theme was “Dream. Achieve. Believe.” The parade began at 8 a.m. and LeVar Burton, actor and television host beloved for his roles on “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” was the grand marshall.

This year’s parade featured 43 floats, 20 marching bands and 18 equestrian units, reported the LA Times. Floats from Kaiser Permanente and the UPS Store were featured this year.

The UPS Store float, called “Rise, Shine & Read!” “features a bespectacled, bright yellow rooster named Charlie reading to a group of chicks,” said Michelle Van Slyke, the UPS Store’s senior vice president of marketing. “The float won the parade’s prestigious Sweepstakes award this year.”

This week, as the final decorations were being applied to the float, Ms. Van Slyke said that “safety is the number one priority” and that “masking and social distancing have been essential.”

The company’s float measured 5 feet tall and 55 feet long and weighed about 24 tons, with 12 moving parts and 130,000 flowers, according to Ms. Van Slyke.

“If you’re going to do it, do it in a way that’s going to be fun and magical,” she said. “We all know we’re in the life’s-too-short category these days, and we want to bring some brightness after everything we’ve been through these last two years … My grandfather would just be ecstatic if he knew I was involved in putting a float together,” Ms. Van Slyke said to the Times.

Kaiser Permanente canceled their plans on Thursday to have front-line medical staffers participate in the Rose Parade.

“Kaiser had planned to have 20 medical workers riding and walking in front of its float, which is called ‘A Healthier Future,’” reported the LA Times. The float instead featured four children, including one child who was wearing a stethoscope and caring for a teddy bear named Booster, but the float was still featured in the parade.

“We must prioritize the health and safety of our front-line medical staff and ensure we are able to treat patients during this recent surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant,” said Kaiser in a statement.

The 133rd Rose Parade was presented by Honda and the 108th Rose Bowl Game. The 5.5 mile Rose Parade route begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Blvd in Pasadena. The parade proceeds at a relaxed 2.5 mile-per-hour pace along Orange Grove Blvd and turns east on Colorado Blvd which is the major parade viewing route. The parade then turns north on Sierra Madre Blvd and concludes at Villa Street.

“All the planning that we have done has positioned us well to be able to host the Rose Parade in a safe and healthy way,” David Eads, executive director of the Tournament of Roses, told the LA Times.

email: kzehnder@news-press.com