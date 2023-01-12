Rose Pruning Day rescheduled for Jan. 21

COURTESY PHOTO

The annual Rose Pruning Day prepares the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden for spring growth.

SANTA BARBARA — In anticipation of this weekend’s storm, the annual Rose Pruning Day has been postponed at A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has rescheduled the volunteer event for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the one-acre garden, which is inside Mission Historical Park and near the Santa Barbara Mission. The address is 420 Plaza Rubio, Santa Barbara.

Volunteers are invited to spend the morning to prune the garden in preparation for spring growth. The annual event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and returned in 2022 with a record-breaking turnout of more than 100 volunteers, according to a news release.

The parks department is seeking up to 150 volunteers for this year’s event.

“Volunteers are vital to maintaining over 1,500 rose bushes,” said Ramiro Arroyo, parks supervisor. “Being able to do all this work in one day means we’re ready to mulch and feed the roses as soon as new growth starts in February. This promotes better growth, and we end up with an even better-looking garden than the year before.”

No experience is required to volunteer. The Santa Barbara Rose Society will give pruning demonstrations. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and tools, including hand pruners, loppers and small handsaws. Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to help sharpen and sanitize tools as needed. Sturdy clothes, including long sleeves and pants, and sun protection are recommended. RSVPs are not required to participate.

In the event of rain, the event will be postponed again to Jan. 28.

For more information, contact the Parks Division at 805-564-5433.

— Dave Mason