Rose Pruning Day returns at Santa Barbara Mission

Volunteers prune the rose bushes at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden in Santa Barbara on Saturday.



Rose Pruning Day made a triumphant return to the Santa Barbara Mission on Saturday.

There were about 105 participants at this year’s event, a record number. Participants ranged in age from about 16 all the way up to the 70s. All participants wore masks and were socially distanced.

“The timeless beauty of the roses is nothing without the care and dedication from all of our volunteers. Every year, there are comments made about how magnificent the roses look when they bloom after each pruning, and every year we think they look better than the year before,” Ramiro Arroyo, Parks and Recreation Department supervisor, said in a press release.

A record number of volunteers take part in Rose Pruning Day at the A.c. Postel Memorial Rose Garden in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The Rose Society and the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department invited the community to participate in their annual rose pruning event at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden. The garden is located in the Mission Historical Park across from the Santa Barbara Mission and contains more than 1,500 rose bushes. Parks and Recreation staff and Rose Society members care for the rose bushes throughout the year.

“The atmosphere was perfect. There was a lot of energy and everyone was happy to be out,” Mr. Arroyo told the News-Press. The roses have been pruned back all the way to the stalks.

“Participants were having fun, and they were very enthusiastic about the situation,” said Mr. Arroyo.

There were moments of silent concentration on pruning the bushes, intermingled with moments of laughter, lively conversation and camaraderie.

“People would take breaks and socialize and then they would get back to it. People were trying to learn from each other. There were even some demonstrations. It was a little bit of everything,” said Mr. Arroyo.

The event helped to bring the community together and lift spirits during a difficult time in the pandemic.

“They understand that it is a community garden. A lot of what you see is the result of active volunteers out in the garden tending the roses. They didn’t just come to learn, they came because it was part of the community,” said Mr. Arroyo.

For those wanting to prune their own roses at home, Mr. Arroyo advises:

“Don’t be afraid to prune them. Roses are resilient and very forgiving.” A list of tips can be picked up at the Parks and Recreation Department.

