Rose pruning day returns

Special day planned at A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Volunteers are scheduled to gather Saturday to prune the flowers at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, which is located across from the Santa Barbara Mission.

Rose Pruning Day will return Saturday at the iconic rose garden near the Santa Barbara Mission.

The Rose Society and the Santa Barbara Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to attend the annual A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden pruning event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The iconic garden contains more than 1,500 rose bushes.

“The timeless beauty of the roses is nothing without the care and dedication from all of our volunteers,” Parks Supervisor Ramiro Arroyo said. “Every year, there are comments made about how magnificent the roses look when they bloom after each pruning, and every year we think they look better than the year before.”

The Parks and Recreation department staff and Rose Society members care for the rose bushes throughout the year.

“The mission rose garden is a special place that is enjoyed by so many people from many different places. Without question, visitors and locals take in the magnificence of the garden that has been tended to by our volunteers and city parks staff,” Mr. Arroyo told the News-Press Wednesday in an email. “The garden would be nothing without their hard work and commitment especially during the annual pruning that takes place every January. There isn’t a year that goes by that people aren’t in awe of the beauty of the garden in its first blooming cycle.”

Training and refreshments will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring a pair of garden gloves and pruning shears.

The garden is opposite the Santa Barbara Mission, on Plaza Rubio between Laguna Street and Emerson Avenue.

