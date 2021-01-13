Rose pruning event canceled

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The annual January rose pruning volunteer day at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden has been canceled this year due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shown here is volunteer Laura Dewey, of Santa Barbara, during the 2007 event.

SANTA BARBARA — The annual January rose pruning volunteer day at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden has been canceled this year due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scenic A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, located in Mission Historical Park across from Mission Santa Barbara, contains more than 1,500 rose bushes, maintained throughout the year by Parks Division staff, volunteers, and members of the Santa Barbara Rose Society, according to a news release.

“The timeless beauty of the roses is enhanced by the care and dedication from all of our volunteers,” Parks Supervisor Ramiro Arroyo said in a statement. “Every year, after each pruning, the roses put out a magnificent bloom to the delight of park visitors and garden volunteers. Each time, we think they look better than the year before.”

This year, individual volunteers will continue to prune the rose bushes at the garden, with extra help from Parks Division staff. Because the pruning must happen in January, the event will not be rescheduled later this year.

For more information, call 805-897-1917.

— Mitchell White