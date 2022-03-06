ROSE, Robert George

It is with solemn honor that the family of Robert “Bob” George Rose announces his passing in Santa Barbara on December 21, 2021 at the age of 85 years. He was surrounded by loving family and friends.

Bob started his life in Sacramento, California. Son to hard working parents, he attended Sacramento State University where he studied accounting and business. His hobbies of snow/water skiing, engine building, and boat racing proved to be championship level with numerous placings and metals awarded to him in the western United States.

His young career brought him to Santa Barbara in the mid-1960s to work with Sambo’s restaurants, where his business acumen and strong work ethic helped guide the early growth of that company. Bob was noticed and recruited by Santa Barbara business owner Dave Nancarrow (deceased) to help grow his restaurant concept as chief executive of Carrows from infancy of six locations to a national brand with a footprint of over 500 locations in the early 1970s. Bob ventured to successful starts of his own businesses in the early 1980s with numerous operations of new businesses in California. In the mid-1980s Bob purchased Harry’s Plaza CafŽ and brought it to profitability through the mid-1990s. Concurrent with his ownership of Harry’s, Bob expanded another business concept of his in the Central Valley of California, allowing him to connect with numerous great people in that area who he loved so much and grew a small company that was the focus and bedrock of his mature business life.

Over his life, Bob continued to engage in numerous interests that covered snow skiing at world class locations, boat racing in championship settings, acquiring his pilot’s license and flying his plane to business and pleasure destinations. Winter and Summer retreats to his property in Kirkwood, California with his wife and children were especially loved by him. Bob’s drive and productivity changed and lifted so many lives of the people he touched.

Bob is survived by a loving family of his wife Stella Rose; his four children Randy and Margo Rose; Julie and Bob Walsmith; Ryan Rose; Amy Rose; and grandchildren Jeffrey and Hayley Martin.

The Rose family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Dan Litten, Dr. Vishal Goyal and the teams of medical professionals at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for their graciousness and warmth.

Private services for the family were held February 17, 2022 at St. Raphael’s Church.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation.