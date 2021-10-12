Rochelle Rose passed away on October 5, 2021 of natural causes in Santa Barbara. Born in 1949 to loving parents James and Dorothy Rose, Rochelle was the eldest of four daughters and raised in Whittier, California. Rochelle enjoyed a Southern California childhood and enjoyed going to the beach and body surfing at Huntington Beach. Early on she was elected to student government leadership and wrote and edited for newspapers, a love and skill she pursued throughout her life.

She graduated from UCSB in 1973. In her sophomore year she was selected to join the Project Pakistan team, and traveled around the world. She remained friends with many of this project team and continued her love to travel throughout her life. After graduation she worked at the University Religious Conference, UCSB College of Creative Studies, and Larson Bateman Advertising. Her marketing and public relations skills were later used as development director for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and People’s Self-Help Housing, and most recently, a development officer at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center. She also raised funds as an independent consultant for other charities, including the San Marcos High School, Rehabilitation Institute, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Shelter Services for Women, Girsh Park, specializing in capital campaigns that built facilities important to our community. Rochelle coordinated the Women’s Day Conferences and Women’s Business Fairs in Santa Barbara. Notably, Rochelle was named 2007 Fundraiser of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapters.

Rochelle was passionate about non-profit work and intricately involved in the Santa Barbara community. She served on boards of directors including Coastal Housing Coalition, The Cecilia Fund, Center for Successful Aging, Charitable Gift Planners of Santa Barbara (past president), People Assisting The Homeless (PATH), Transition House Santa Barbara, UCSB Affiliates, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Santa Barbara Jaycees, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Girls, Inc., South Coast Business Network and Association of Fundraising Professionals. She was the Editor of the Successful Aging Newspaper – 10,000 copies are distributed throughout the Tri-Counties quarterly.

Her greatest joy and pride was the birth of Marie and Travis, now beautiful talented children, when she was 42 and 47. They enjoyed travel, dancing, sports, music, art, love, and laughter, together.

In 2005, Rochelle was ordained as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, where she was a member for nearly 35 years. She wrote her “Around Town” column for the Goleta Valley Voice from 2000-2006 and had a “Goleta Notebook” column in the Santa Barbara News-Press from 2006-2008. Since 2006, Rochelle was a Contributing Writer and iSociety columnist at Noozhawk. She was also a member of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.

Rochelle is survived by her children Marie Brashears and Travis Brashears; her mother Dorothy Rose of Whittier; sisters Kimberly Rose Shannon, Bend, Oregon; Stephanie Rose Simmons, Escondido; and Jennifer Rose, Venice; brothers-in-law Mike Shannon and Jim Simmons, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and nieces. She was pre-deceased by her beloved Daddy, Jim Rose. Her radiant smile, compassion for others and caring love will be missed by her family, friends and

co-workers.

Contributions in her name may be made to Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center, 2559 Puesta del Sol, SB 93105, or First Presbyterian Church, 25 E. Constance, Santa Barbara 93105.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6th at 1 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara. For questions, please contact Marie Brashears at mariebrashears@gmail.com.