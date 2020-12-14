Rosen hired as swimming program assistant coach

COURTESY PHOTO

The UCSB men’s and women’s swimming program has hired Jaclyn Rosen as a new assistant coach, the university announced Friday.

She will join head coach Matt Macedo and assistant coach Mark Stori hoping to help both the men’s and women’s squads in the pursuit of Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Team Championships. The women’s team finished second while the men finished third last season. The Gauchos’ new assistant arrives via University of San Diego where she was an assistant coach.

“I am thrilled to have Jaclyn joining our program,” Macedo said in a news release. “I have had the opportunity to observe her on deck at championship meets the past few years and I have always been impressed with the way she interacts with different coaches and with her student-athletes. With her background in exercise science and her experience from several highly respected programs from across the country she will immediately impact our men and women.”

Rosen has over a decade of experience in college coaching, spending time at University of San Diego, Bowling Green State University, University of Cincinnati, San Jose State University, and City College of San Francisco.

“I am really excited to be a part of the Gaucho family,” Rosen said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with and learning from Coach Macedo and Coach Stori and the talented student-athletes at UCSB. The Gaucho swim team has a long history of success and I am enthusiastic to add my passion for swimming, coaching and recruiting. Thank you to Mike Keeler and the athletes at the University of San Diego for the experience and lifelong memories. I am thrilled for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

At USD, Rosen has coached swimmers who have had 16 NIC qualifiers, broken nine school records, and had over 95 lifetime best times. She has coached all groups, but most recently focused on mid-distance and distance groups.

On the recruiting side, Rosen recruited 35 student-athletes over two-and-a-half seasons. USD is a fellow member of the MPSF, so Rosen will join the Gauchos already being familiar with the competition and system.

Rosen herself swam at University of Hawaii where she was a team captain her final two years and went on to get her Masters of Kinesiology with an emphasis in Sports Studies and Sport Psychology at San Jose State.

“I look forward to working with and learning from Jaclyn and know she will positively contribute to our recruiting, training, team building and fundraising,” Macedo said.

— Mitchell White