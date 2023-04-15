ROSENBLATT, Barbara “Bobbie”

December 14, 1935 – March 31, 2023

Bobbie passed away peacefully at home in Santa Barbara being held by the love of her life.

She was a wonderful woman full of love and positive energy. Music was a huge part of her life and she continued going to rock concerts into her 80s. She loved the arts and traveling around the world with her husband, family, and friends. She was a philanthropist focusing on the Santa Barbara Ridley Tree Cancer Center, the Sansum Clinic, Visiting Nurses, Santa Barbara City College and other local Santa Barbara charities. Most of all, she relished in being a loving wife, and a supportive mother, and caring grandmother. She was beloved by her family and friends. She will be missed.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Eddie; her sister Dorothy Anderson; her children: Michael and his wife Carla, Steve and his wife Kathy Jo, Peter, and Gretchen; and her grandchildren: Rachel, Zachary, Sara, Beatrice and her husband Dalton, Dashiell, and Josephine.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bobbie can be made to Sansum Speaks, the educational lecture series presented by the Women’s Council of Sansum Clinic. Sansum Clinic, PO Box 1200, Santa Barbara, CA 93102. ATTN: Philanthropy Department. Or go to sansumclinic.org/donate-now or call 805-681-7726.