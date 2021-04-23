Rosewood Miramar Beach hires food and beverage leaders

MONTECITO — Rosewood Miramar Beach expanded its food and beverage team with four new members to serve the resort’s six dining outlets.

Justin Sanford, armed with nearly two decades of restaurant experience and a sommelier certification, steps up as the director of outlets. Based in the resort’s signature restaurant, Caruso’s, he works closely with Executive Chef Massimo Falsini and oversees the day-to-day operations.

He will also advise the Miramar Beach Bar and the developing three-meal restaurant.

He last served as the general manager of Bourbon Steak in Los Angeles. He was the assistant general manager at Otium in Los Angeles and dining room manager at Bouchon Bistro’s Yountville and Beverly Hills locations.

Mixologist Devin Kennedy joins as the director of bars where he controls the day-to-day operation of the oceanfront cocktail bar and develops new ideas for the resort’s cocktail program.

Over the last seven years, he’s worked for standalone cocktail bars in New York City and last served at Pouring Ribbons.

He was the senior bartender at Michelin Star restaurants and is a certified sommelier.

Shibani Mone puts on her chef’s cap as the chef de cuisine for Caruso’s and Miramar Club and will assist the menu creation at both dining establishments.

She was last the interim executive chef at The Guild Hotel, a Marriot Tribute Collection property in Sandiego.

Yannick Dumonceau will lead the sweeter side of Rosewood Miramar Beach’s offerings as the executive pastry chef. He leads the creation of pastries, desserts and breads throughout the resort.

He has experience in renowned restaurants throughout the world, such as L’Ambroisie in Paris as well as Quince and ONE65 in San Francisco.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Justin, Devin, Shibani and Yannick to the Rosewood Miramar Beach family,” said Rick Fidel, resort manager of Rosewood Miramar Beach. “Their breadth of culinary and mixology knowledge and training will be valuable additions to our food and beverage teams. I know each will play a pivotal role as the resort continues its success as one of Southern California’s top culinary destinations for locals and visitors.”

As always, Chef Falsini stays at the helm at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

To learn more, go to rosewoodhotels.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw